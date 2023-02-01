SPORT

Video: Onuachu Thankful After Leaving Genk For Southampton

Paul Onuachu is in buoyant mood after completing his move to Premier League club, Southampton.

The Nigeria international linked up with the Saints from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk on Tuesday night.

Onuachu penned a three-and-a-half year deal with Southampton.

The 28-year-old joined Genk from Danish club, FC Midtylland in 2019 and scored 84 goals in 134 appearances.

Onuachu said goodbye to the club and fans in a personal video on social media.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me grow here. The different coaches, the technical staff and of course the supporters,” he said.

“I wish the club the best for the future. It is my greatest wish that they can take the title. Genk will always be my home, wherever I go.”

