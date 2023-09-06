SPORT

Video: Onuachu Set To Join Trabzonspor On Permanent Transfer

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu is closing in on a move to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, according to reports.

Onuachu has reportedly agreed to join Trabzonspor on a four-year contract.

The former Turkish Super Lig champions are however still locked in discussion with his Sky Bet Championship, Southampton to sort out the deal.

The striker was close to joining Ligue 1 side, Metz last Friday but the deal fell through.

Onuachu moved to Southampton from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk in January.

The 29-year-old failed to find the net in 12 league appearances for the Saints.

He is yet to make an appearance for the South Coast club this season.

