Video: Onuachu Set To Join Metz On Loan

Paul Onuachu is set to link up with Ligue 1 outfit Metz from Southampton on a season-long loan deal.

According to French news outlet, L’equipe, Metz and Southampton have already agreed on the deal.

Onuachu will replace Georges Mikautadze, who joined Dutch club Ajax this week.

The Georgian international was responsible for bringing the club back to Ligue 1 and scored two crucial goals this season before his departure to the Eredivisie.

Onuachu joined Southampton from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk in January but failed to help the Smurfs escape relegation.

The 29-year-old failed to register a goal in 12 appearances for Southampton.

Prior to his move to Southampton, Onuachu was prolific for KRC Genk, scoring 85 goals in 134 appearances for the Belgian club.

