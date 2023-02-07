Video: Onuachu: I Was Made For The Premier League

Paul Onuachu is confident he can make big impact with Premier League club, Southampton.

Onuachu linked up with the Saints from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk on deadline day.

The 28-year-old made his debut in the 3-0 defeat at Brentford at the weekend.

“It was now or never. I feel that I am the right age to take up this challenge and test myself at the top shelf.

“I have always followed the Premier League from week to week. It is a completely different game that is here because of the many duels and so on,” Onuachu told the club’s official website.

“It’s every footballer’s dream to play in the Premier League, so I’m happy that it’s my turn now.

“I have the physique, the size and the height to commit here – just let the fight begin.”

