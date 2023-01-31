SPORT

Video: Onuachu Close To Joining Southampton For €21m

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 40 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier League club, Southampton have agreed an €18m move for Genk forward, Paul Onuachu.

The Saints will €18m fee but €3m add-ons for the Nigeria international.

Mega Millions Naija

The 28-year-old will sign a three-and-a-half year contract with Southampton.

Onuachu will join another Nigerian Joe Aribo at the St Mary’s Stadium.

The lanky striker has scored 16 goals in 19 league appearances for Genk this season.

Everton were also said to be interested in Onuachu but Southampton have the fastest to sign him.

Southampton occupy last position on the Premier League table with 15 points from 20 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 40 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: OFFICIAL: Remo Stars Midfielder Akinsanmiro Joins Inter Milan On Four-Year Deal

5 mins ago

Erik ten Hag delivers latest Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial fitness updates

12 mins ago

3 Players Arsenal Should Have Signed on Deadline Day Instead of Joginho

20 mins ago

Transfers That Could Be Completed Before Deadline Day

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button