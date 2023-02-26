Video: One-Year Memorial Of Iconic Husband, Father, Mentor

Exactly today, one year ago, Pastor (Dr.) Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase – the Founder and Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports and Success Digest – passed on to glory.

His beloved wife, children, the entire Ojeagbase family, and the Complete Communications Limited family find comfort in their belief that he is in a better place and seeing his legacies living on through them.

The great one, time can never erase what the heart knows is the truth which are the legacies of love for your family, your standout enterprise spirit handed down to your employees, mentees, and above all, your love for God and His works.

Beloved husband, daddy, philanthropist, humanist, and God’s servant, you made giant strides and touched lives positively in the 71 years you lived before we said goodbye a year ago. You’ll always stay in our hearts. We love and miss you so much.

Days have passed away into months and will pass into years, but the gates of memories of our gentle giant will never close.

We thank our friends, business partners, and associates who have supported us in the past twelve months. May God Almighty watch over you in all that you do.

