Video: One Down, Many Trophies To Come –Messi Reacts Aft

Inter Miami captain, Lionel Messi says there more trophies to to come after helping the team to claim their League Cup.

Recall that Inter Miami defeated Nashville in the final thanks to a 10-9 penalty victor after the game had ended 1-1 on regulation time.





Reacting, Messi, in a post via his Instagram account, hoped the Leagues Cup victory will be the beginning for many more trophies Inter Miami will win.

He wrote: “CHAMPIONS!!!. Very happy to get the first title in this club’s history. Everyone’s hard work and commitment made it possible. Hopefully, this is just the beginning… Let’s go @intermiamicf!!!!”

