Video: Onana Was Impressive Against Real Madrid -Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed that he’s impressed with Andre Onana’s performance against Real Madrid in their preseason friendly.

Real Madrid won 2-0 in Houston, with Onana making his debut in goal.

Ten Hag said: “When you play against Real Madrid, you will concede chances because it is a very good team with very

football players.

“But, overall, we did quite well and in the moment we conceded chances, he was there. I think everyone has seen, he has made a good debut.

“We have a lot of work to do between him and and the defending part. You could see the second goal where we are not closing the back post, it can’t be that and a goal will come there and that’s things that are the rules we have to follow. It will come quickly that we integrate that into our way of play.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.