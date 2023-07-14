SPORT

Video: Onana Is A Great Goalkeeper –Antony

Manchester United winger, Antony has described Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Recall that Man United manager Erik ten Hag has identified the Cameroonian international as his No. 1 choice to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford after the Spaniard left Old Trafford recently.

However, Antony in a chat with La Gazzetta dello Sport said that signing Onana will be a great deal for Man United.

“I know him very well, we played together at Ajax.

“He is a great goalkeeper and a nice person,” Antony told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Asked whether he wanted Manchester United to sign Onana, the Brazilian added: “It is not for me to say, because it is the club’s decision and not mine.

“I can only say that he is definitely very strong. And that there is a very good relationship between us.”

