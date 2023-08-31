Video: Olatunji Scores In Sparta Prague’s 4-1 Home Win

Nigerian forward Victor Olatunji was on target for Sparta Prague who hammered Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League.

Sparta Prague went into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat in the first leg but managed to overturn the deficit to go through 5-4 on aggregate.

With the game tied at 4-4 on aggregate, Olatunji netted the winner with three minutes left to play

In the Europa Conference League, William Troost-Ekong, Gift Orban and Raphael Onyedika were in action as PAOK, Gent and Club Brugge all made it to the group stage.

Troost-Ekong played for 90 minutes for PAOK, who hammered Hearts 4-0 to go through 6-1 on aggregate.

Orban was replaced in the 62nd minute in Gent’s 2-1 win at APOEL Nicosia as they advanced 4-1 on aggregate score and Onyedika saw 90 minutes of action for Brugge in their 2-2 home draw against Osasuna.

The Belgian side progressed having won the first leg 2-1 in Spain.

