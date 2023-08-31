SPORT

Video: Olatunji Scores In Sparta Prague’s 4-1 Home Win

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 10 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

Nigerian forward Victor Olatunji was on target for Sparta Prague who hammered Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League.

Sparta Prague went into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat in the first leg but managed to overturn the deficit to go through 5-4 on aggregate.

With the game tied at 4-4 on aggregate, Olatunji netted the winner with three minutes left to play

In the Europa Conference League, William Troost-Ekong, Gift Orban and Raphael Onyedika were in action as PAOK, Gent and Club Brugge all made it to the group stage.

PariPesa

Troost-Ekong played for 90 minutes for PAOK, who hammered Hearts 4-0 to go through 6-1 on aggregate.

Orban was replaced in the 62nd minute in Gent’s 2-1 win at APOEL Nicosia as they advanced 4-1 on aggregate score and Onyedika saw 90 minutes of action for Brugge in their 2-2 home draw against Osasuna.

The Belgian side progressed having won the first leg 2-1 in Spain.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 10 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Reguilón Completes Man Utd Medical, Amrabat Keen On Utd Move

9 mins ago

Video: NPFL: Rangers Players Undergo Successful Medical Test

22 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel, Man Utd are set to negotiate to sign Amrabat.

34 mins ago

CL Draw Updates: CL Group Stage Draw, UEFA Player of the Year, and Manager of the Year Winners

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button