Video: Okpekpe Road Race Gets AIU Clean Bill For Ninth Straight Edition

For the ninth straight edition, the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has been given a clean bill of health by the Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU, following the negative dope tests recorded at the historic one-day meeting on May 27, 2023.

The ninth edition of the race was the first 10km gold label event on Nigerian road and it witnessed two new course records.

Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo ran 28:28 to set the men’s course record while Kazakhstan’s Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui ran 32:38 to smash the 32:41 record set by Ethiopia’s Wude Ayalew in 2014.

The AIU has not only confirmed the two-course records but has also certified that no athlete ingested prohibited substances or used prohibited methods during the competition.

This good news was communicated to Mike Itemuagbor, the promoter of the race early this week by the AIU.

“We are glad to communicate that the samples collected at the Okpekpe road race, analysed at the WADA-Accredited Lausanne laboratory, did not reveal the presence/use of substances/ methods prohibited under the current WADA list,” wrote Andrea DeMas, the in-competition testing coordinator at the AIU.

Race Director, Zack Amodu, says the development is a re-confirmation of the organisers’ resolve to ensure athletes compete cleanly and fairly when they come for the world-rated event.

“This is not only a good development for the sport, but it is also equally a big plus for the organisers of the race and Nigeria,” said Amodu who believes the clean bill of health the race has been receiving since its inaugural edition in 2013 is further testimony to the zero-tolerance they have for doping.

“We have ensured everything about the race has a touch of excellence and integrity with the calibre of people assigned to be in charge of doping control at the race.”

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race is the first road race in West Africa to get a label rating when it was granted a bronze label status in 2015.

It graduated to become the first ever silver label road race in West Africa following its upgrade in 2018.

It is also the first gold label 10km road race in Nigeria and one of only two in Africa.

It remains the first road race in Nigeria recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

