Video: Okocha Tips PSG To Win Champions League

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Jay-Jay Okocha, says he’s optimistic Paris Saint Germain will win this year’s UEFA Champions League.

Recall that the French Ligue 1 champions will have their shot at revenge when they take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie on February 15.

However, in a chat with Betting Friends, Okocha said that Lionel Messi’s triumph at the 2022 World Cup will spur the team to win the trophy.

“Definitely yes,” Okocha told Betting Friends when asked if PSG could win the Champions League.

“It is only a matter of time. I have no doubts that they will win the Champions League. The only question is when will it happen? When will the team be ready?

“I think they bought a couple of players lately that help the younger ones to believe in that too. And I think that is what they are missing right now to win the title: the belief that they can do it.”

He added, “Pre-season has been promising, as has the Ligue 1 season opener, where he delivered gala performance after gala performance. Leo is making a really good impression, even since he came back from his vacation after the World Cup.

“I would not be at all surprised if he really ignited again this season.”

