Video: Okocha Had Skills Of A Brazilian Player -Roberto Carlos

Legendary defender Roberto Carlos has said former Nigeria international Austin Okocha had the skills of a typical Brazilian player.

Carlos stated this in a interview posted on African Facts Zone Twitter handle.

When asked who among George Weah, Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba and Okocha, the Real Madrid and Brazil legend picked Okocha.

“Okocha for me…. Okocha looked like a Brazilian player playing,” the 2002 World Cup winner said.

“Okocha was spectacular, seeing him play around the world, for his country, for the clubs he played, in my opinion Okocha had many skills of a Brazilian player.

“He played with elegance when he dribbled, he was very difficult to defend. For me he was an icon of African football.”

Carlos and Okocha faced each other twice in the group stage and the semi-finals of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games.

While Brazil won 1-0 in the group game, the U-23 Eagles known then as the ‘Dream Team’, won 4-3 in a dramatic semi-final clash.

In 1994 Okocha was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations.

He featured at three FIFA World Cups in 1994, 1998 and 2002.

At club level he played for German club Eintract Frankfurt, Fenerbahce in Turkey, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers.

In March 2004, Okocha was included in the late Pele’s 100 greatest living footballers.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.