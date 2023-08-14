Video: Okocha Celebrated By FIFA, PSG, CAF At 50

World football governing body, FIFA, Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Paris Saint-Germain, have sent birthday greetings to legendary Nigerian captain Austin Okocha who turned 50 on Monday.

Also, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Bolton Wanderers sent birthday wishes to the iconic midfielder.

“One of football’s greatest magicians 🪄,” FIFA wrote on Twitter.

“So good they named him twice, Happy 50th Birthday Jay-Jay Okocha! 🇳🇬🎂.”

CAF stated on their Twitter handle:Happy Birthday to Nigeria’s legend Jay-Jay Okocha! 🦅🥳.”

According to PSG:”Happy birthday to the magician, Jay-Jay Okocha! 🪄.”

Commenting on his birthday celebration, the NFF said:”Happy birthday to former

@NGSuperEagles

midfielder and captain Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha who turns 50 today.

“Hearty cheers Jay Jay🍾🥂.

“So good, they named you twice!“

While Bolton celebrated their former captain stating:”Happy birthday Jay Jay Okocha.”

Okocha made his debut for the Super Eagles in 1993 against Côte d’Ivoire during the second round qualifiers for the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

He was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia and also featured at the 1994 World Cup.

He went on to feature at the France 1998 and Korea/Japan 2002 World Cups.

At the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, he played a big part as Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles dubbed ‘Dream Team’ won gold in the football event.

At club level, Okocha played for Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, PSG, Bolton Wanderers, Hull City and Qatar SC.

He was seven-time Nigerian Footballer of the Year, BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2003 and 2004 and Premier League Player of the Month for November in 2003.

Also, 2004 AFCON Most Valuable Player and Bolton Wanderers Player of the Year 2004-2005 season.



