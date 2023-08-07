Video: Okobi Lauds Super Falcons Despite Defeat To E

Nigerian forward Ngozi Okobi has lauded the Super Falcons despite their defeat to England in the round of 16 stage of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Three Lionesses of England defeated the Super Falcons of Nigeria 4-2 on penalty kicks after the game ended goalless in regulation time on Monday, August 7 at Lang Park in Brisbane.

The Super Falcons started the game on the front foot pressuring the Three Lionesses.

The Three Lionesses were given a penalty kick in the 31st minute after Rasheedat Ajibade brought down Rachel Daly in the 18 yard box.

However after a VAR review by the referee the penalty kick was cancelled.

Barcelona Femeni striker Asisat Oshoala was brought in from the bench in the 57th minute.

England forward Lauren James was red carded for standing on Michelle Alozie in the 87th minute of the encounter.

The game ended in a stalemate after 90 minutes and the game proceeded to extra time.

Alozie missed a glorious chance to score for Nigeria in the 98th minute, Oshoala subsequently missed another goalscoring opportunity.

The finished 0-0 after extra time and went to penalties. England won the ensuing penalty shootout 4-2.

Okobi took to Twitter to encourage the Super Falcons.

“@nigeriasuperfalcons am super proud of you all, so I’m saying congratulations not sorry,” she Tweeted

Okobi was not included in the Super Falcons squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Super Falcons have reached the knockout stage at FIFA Women’s World Cup thrice (USA 1999, France 2019 and Australia and New Zealand 2023).

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.