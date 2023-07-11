SPORT

Video: Okereke Set For Besiktas Switch

Turkish Super League Lig giants, Besiktas have intensified their effort to sign David Okereke from Cremonese.

Okereke is looking to leave Cremonese this summer following the club’s relegation from Serie A last season.

A number of clubs in Italy have expressed interest in the striker but he is now set for a move to Turkey.

According reports emanating from Turkey, Besiktas are in advanced negotiations with Cremonese for the striker.

The 25-year-old only linked up with Cremonese from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk last summer.

Okereke scored seven goals in 29 league appearances for the Tigers last season.

The Nigerian has spent almost his entire professional career in Italy.

He has had different stints with Italian clubs, Spezia, Cosenza and Venezia.

By Adeboye Amosu

