Video: Ohale Named Player Of The Match In Falcons Win Vs Australia

Osinachi Ohale was named Player of the Match as Nigeria’s Super Falcons shocked hosts Australia 3-2 in their second Group B game at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

Ohale was massive in defence for the Falcons as they recorded their first win of the tournament.

She marked her five-star performance with a goal for the five-time African champions.

With the Australians failing to clear their lines properly off a corner, Ohale headed in from close range to put the Falcons 2-1 ahead in the second half.

Uchenna Kanu had pulled the Falcons leveled late in the first half while substitute Asisat Oshoala got the winner.

The win took the Falcons top of Group B and they will face already eliminated Republic of Ireland on Monday.

