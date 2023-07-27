SPORT

Video: Ohale Named Player Of The Match In Falcons Win Vs Australia

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 20 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

Osinachi Ohale was named Player of the Match as Nigeria’s Super Falcons shocked hosts Australia 3-2 in their second Group B game at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

Ohale was massive in defence for the Falcons as they recorded their first win of the tournament.

MSport

She marked her five-star performance with a goal for the five-time African champions.

With the Australians failing to clear their lines properly off a corner, Ohale headed in from close range to put the Falcons 2-1 ahead in the second half.

Uchenna Kanu had pulled the Falcons leveled late in the first half while substitute Asisat Oshoala got the winner.

The win took the Falcons top of Group B and they will face already eliminated Republic of Ireland on Monday.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 20 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

IRE VS NIG: Nigeria Team News, Suitable XI & Kickoff Time For This Knockout Decider Clash

14 mins ago

PSG vs CER: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

27 mins ago

Onome Ebi Writes Her Name In The History Books Following Nigeria’s 3-2 Win Over Australia

37 mins ago

5 Popular Football Teams Who Underwent Name Transformations

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button