Video: Ofoborh Terminates Contract At Scottish Giants Rangers

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh has mutually terminated his contract with Scottish giants Rangers.

The club officially announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Though, no reason was given for the contract termination, but it may not be unconnected to a reported heart issue which was discovered shortly after he joined the club from Bournemouth in 2021.

This, it is believed, led to the mutual termination of his contract with Rangers, which had two years remaining and him never making an appearance for the club.

“Rangers can today announce that the club and Nnamdi Ofoborh have mutually agreed to end his contract.

“The midfielder, who joined Rangers at the start of 2021-22 season has opted to pursue a career elsewhere.

“Everyone at Rangers wishes Nnamdi all the very best of luck for the future.”

Ofoborh was part of Nigeria‘s Flying Eagles squad to the U-20 World Cup in Poland in 2019.

He made three appearances in the tournament, making his debut as a substitute in a 4–0 win over Qatar in their opening group game.

He started in a 1–1 draw with Ukraine as the Flying Eagles advanced to the knockout stage.

Ofoborh also started the round of 16 game against Senegal which the Flying Eagles lost 2-1.

