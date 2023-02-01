SPORT

Video: OFFICIAL: Onuachu Completes Southampton Transfer

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 56 mins ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier League club, Southampton have completed the signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Belgian outfit, KRC Genk.

Onuachu penned a three-and-a-half year contract with the Saints.

Mega Millions Naija

The South Coast club Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt to the forward.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones said: “Paul is a significant signing for us and completes what has been an extremely positive month in terms of recruitment.

“He’s a handful to play against, has got a tremendous record throughout his career and he’s also someone who brings great experience with him, so he’ll be a really positive addition to the squad.”

Onuachu arrive the St Mary’s Stadium with huge reputation having scored 17 goals in 22 appearances for Genk this season.

In total, he departs with 85 goals in 134 games for the club, which he joined in 2019 from Danish side FC Midtjylland.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 56 mins ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Man United Players Who Are Set To Return to The Squad Against Nottingham Forest

1 min ago

Carabao Cup: Newcastle United star Guimaraes is suspended for the final against Man United/N. Forest

15 mins ago

Video: OFFICIAL: Lokonga Moves To Crystal Palace On Loan From Arsenal

20 mins ago

Vini Jr, Pedri: Top 5 Most Valuable Players in the Spanish La Liga in 2023

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button