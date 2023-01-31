Video: OFFICIAL: OGC Nice Announce Moffi’s Loan Move From Lorient

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice have announced that Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has joined them on loan from Lorient.

Announcing Moffi’s move, Nice wrote on their website:“OGC Nice is pleased to formalize the arrival of Terem Moffi in the form of a loan with a mandatory purchase option, from FC Lorient.

“Aged 23, the Nigerian international (7 caps, 2 goals) has established himself in the French elite, with Les Merlus, where he arrived in 2020 and with whom he has 90 games and 35 goals, including 12 this season, the second total in Ligue 1.

“Before Brittany, Moffi played in Courtrai, Belgium, after an experience in Lithuania with the clubs Kauno Zalgiris and Riterai.

“Fast, powerful and formidable finisher, the “Super Eagle” is also a man of his word. Terem is able to play with his back to goal, to go deep. He is a modern attacker, very fast, very powerful. He has experience, fights for the team, he is able to multiply races while maintaining his lucidity in the zone of truth. In L1, it is already a reference. A new level awaits him in Nice, where he will discover the European Cup next spring and will be one of the strong men of the club’s high ambitions.”

Speaking on Moffi’s arrival, Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère said:”We are delighted that Terem’s determination to sign for OGC Nice combined with ours could lead to this conclusion. The support of our owner has also been invaluable. It is an investment commensurate with our ambitions.”

And according to the club’s sporting director Florent Ghisolfi said:”Compared to the ideas that we want to put in place and the identity of the game that we want to establish, he is the ideal striker.”

Moffi will be available for selection when Nice visit Olympique Marseille on Sunday.

Nice are currently in 10th place on 28 points in the league table.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.