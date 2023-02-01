Video: OFFICIAL: Lokonga Moves To Crystal Palace On Loan From Arsenal

Crystal Palace have completed a loan agreement with Arsenal for Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga until the end of the season.

Lokonga, 23, arrives after a season-and-a-half of Premier League and Europa League football at Arsenal where he has made 39 appearances in all competitions.

Born in Brussels, Lokonga progressed rapidly through the Anderlecht youth system, and was awarded his senior debut in the Belgian Pro League at just 18-years-old.

Having become a regular fixture in Anderlecht’s starting XI as a teenager, Lokonga moved to Arsenal in summer 2021 and completed his first full season in English football with 12 Premier League starts, as well as making his senior international debut for Belgium against Estonia.

In 22/23, Lokonga has started all six of Arsenal’s Europa League group-stage games (including five wins) and made a further nine domestic appearances.

Having signed for the club, Lokonga said: “I’m really excited – I can’t wait to get started. I’m really happy to join Crystal Palace. I want to go as far as possible with the team. I will try to push for me and the team to do the maximum to reach the top.”

