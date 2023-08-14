Video: OFFICIAL: Kepa Joins Real Madrid On Loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga has officially joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old Spanish shot-stopper, who moved to the Blues from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018 for £71.6 million, has a deal with Los Blancos through June 2024.

Thibaut Courtois suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury during training exercise on Thursday, which is expected to keep him out for the most of the season.

A statement on Real’s official website said: “Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have agreed on the loan of the player Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is linked to the club this season, until June 30, 2024.

“In his five seasons at Chelsea, he has won one Champions League, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup and one Europa League.

“This year, he has received the award for the best save in the Premier League for the 2022/2023 season.

“Kepa is an international with the Spanish team, with which he has been proclaimed champion of the 2023 Nations League. With Spain, he also won the U19 European Championship in 2012.”

On Tuesday, Kepa will be officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player.

The UEFA Champions League winner left for Spain following the arrival of 25-year-old compatriot Robert Sanchez at Stamford Bridge.

Following his £25 million transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion, Sanchez began Sunday’s 1-1 home draw with Liverpool.

Kepa has made 163 appearances for Chelsea and was appointed as part of the club’s captaincy group last season.

He will now work for a season under former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti.

