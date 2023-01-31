Video: OFFICIAL: Jorginho Seals £12m Move To Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal have completed the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea on an initial 18-month deal and for a fee of £12m.

Arsenal announced Jorginho’s signing on January transfer deadline day.

The Gunners turned their attention to Jorginho having missed out on Moises Caicedo.

The deal that takes him to Emirates Stadium ends a lengthy chase by Arsenal, who also tried to sign him from Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

Jorginho’s deal has an option for a further 12-months that keeps him at Arsenal until summer 2024 at least – and potentially until summer 2025 if he impresses.

A statement from Arsenal read:”Italian international Jorginho has joined us from Chelsea.

“The 31-year-old midfielder, who has made 143 Premier League appearances, joins us with a vast amount of experience of both club and international football.

“In addition to making nearly 500 club appearances during his career, he has been a regular in the Italy national team squad for more than five years, making 46 appearances and winning Euro 2020 with his country.

“Since joining Chelsea, Jorginho has been a fixture in their Premier League side and won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

“He started his career in the youth academy at Italian club Verona where he spent four seasons in the first-team, making 96 appearances before moving to Serie A side Napoli. There he won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in 2014 and made 160 appearances during his four seasons with the club.

“Jorginho will wear the number 20 shirt and will immediately join up with his new teammates ahead of Saturday’s match at Everton.

“Everyone at Arsenal welcomes Jorginho to the club.

“The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

