Video: OFFICIAL: Gusto Becomes Chelsea’s Seventh Signing In January Transfer

Chelsea have signed Olympique Lyon full-back Malo Gusto in a deal that runs until 2030.

The Blues made the announcement in a statement released on their website on Sunday.

Gusto has been signed for in a £31m deal but will be loaned back to Lyon for the rest of the season.

The deal is the seventh transfer Chelsea have done in the January window.

Other players signed by Chelsea in January are Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana.

“Malo Gusto has completed a permanent move to Chelsea from Lyon,” the statement from Chelsea read.

“The exciting 19-year-old right-back has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge to summer 2030 and heads back to France for the remainder of the current campaign to continue with Lyon in Ligue 1, where he has made 15 league appearances.

“Gusto, who has been capped at Under-21 level by France, progressed through the youth ranks at Lyon and made his senior debut in January 2021.

“The following season was a breakthrough for the attack-minded full-back, becoming a regular for Lyon both domestically and in Europe. He registered four assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances, while also helping his side reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

“That fine form has continued this campaign under the stewardship of Laurent Blanc, with Gusto a key part of the OL backline as they sit in 8th place in the French top flight.

“The defender will now continue his impressive progress on loan at the Groupama Stadium before joining up with the Blues in the summer ahead of the new campaign.

“Chelsea would like to thank Lyon for enabling Malo to take up this new opportunity.”

