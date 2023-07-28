Video: OFFICIAL: Fulham Sign Bassey On Four-Year Deal

Fulham have signed Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The London club announced Bassey’s signing in a statement on their website.

The move is subject to international clearance, which the Cottagers say they expect to come early next week, and the club have the option to extend the deal by an extra year.

“The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Calvin Bassey from Ajax for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance, which is expected to be received during the early part of next week.

“The 23-year-old defender has agreed a contract until the summer of 2027, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months.

“Bassey will wear the number three shirt this season.“

Speaking on his move to Fulham, Bassey told FFCtv: “I know how big a club Fulham is.

“They always have quality players, they’re playing in the Premier League – the best league in the world – so I didn’t have to think much about it.

“It’s a London club as well, so it’s always a plus to go home! I’m happy it’s all done now and I can just focus on the football and help the team build on last season, when they did amazing.”

Born in Italy, Bassey moved to London at a young age, before getting a first taste of academy football at Leicester City.

A move to Rangers in the summer of 2020 saw his career really take off, as he enjoyed a highly prosperous two years in Glasgow.

His first year saw Rangers win the Scottish Premiership by a remarkable 25 points – a campaign in which they did not suffer a single league defeat, and conceded just 13 goals. Their 26 clean sheets is a Scottish record.

After a successful spell at Rangers, Ajax came calling and parted with an initial €23m to bring him to Amsterdam – a club record sale for Rangers.

At Ajax, Bassey made 39 appearances across all competitions – including sampling Champions League football for the first time – scoring once and laying on five assists.

A Nigeria international, Bassey made his debut for the Super Eagles in a World Cup Qualifier last year, and now has 10 caps to his name.

