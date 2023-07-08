SPORT

Video: OFFICIAL: De Gea Announces Departure From Man United After 12 Years

David De Gea has announced his departure from Manchester United, bringing an end to a 12-year stay at Old Trafford.

De Gea announced his exit from United in a lengthy message to the club fans.

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.

“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

“Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

“Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.

“We’ve seen it all.”

Since joining from Atlético Madrid in 2011, De Gea made 545 appearances for United with 190 clean sheets – both club records for a goalkeeper.

He won the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League and two Carabao Cups.

His personal honours include two Premier League Golden Glove awards, a record four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards (voted by fans), and four Players’ Player of the Year awards.

