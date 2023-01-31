SPORT

Video: OFFICIAL: Cancelo Joins Bayern Munich On Loan From Man City

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have signed Portugal international João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City.

Both Bayern and City confirmed Cancelo’s loan move on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old full-back moves to Munich on an initial deal through to the end of the current season.

Speaking on his move, Cancelo told Bayern’s website: “Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team.

“I know that this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. I’m also driven by the hunger for success. I‘ll give my best for FC Bayern.”

Cancelo started his professional career at Benfica and has had spells at Valencia, Inter Milan and Juventus before joining Manchester City in 2019, where he’s made 154 competitive appearances and scored nine goals.

He has won silverware in three different countries and was part of the Benfica side that won the league, cup and super cup in his homeland, lifted the Scudetto and Supercoppa Italiana in Italy with Juventus.

In England he won the Premier League and EFL Cup twice each, plus the Community Shield, with Manchester City.

He has so far earned 41 caps for Portugal (seven goals) and won the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

