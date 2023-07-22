Video: OFFICIAL: Bayer Leverkusen Announce Boniface Signing

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Leverkusen confirmed Boniface’s signing in a statement on their website on Saturday.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

“#Bayer04 Leverkusen sign Victor #Boniface,” the club stated.

“The striker comes from @UnionStGilloise and has signed a contract until 2028!

“Welcome under the cross, Victor!“

Boniface is the latest player to join Leverkusen following the recent acquisition of Granit Xhaka from Arsenal.

