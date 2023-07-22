SPORT

Video: OFFICIAL: Bayer Leverkusen Announce Boniface Signing

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 58 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Leverkusen confirmed Boniface’s signing in a statement on their website on Saturday.

Msport

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

“#Bayer04 Leverkusen sign Victor #Boniface,” the club stated.

“The striker comes from @UnionStGilloise and has signed a contract until 2028!

“Welcome under the cross, Victor!“

Boniface is the latest player to join Leverkusen following the recent acquisition of Granit Xhaka from Arsenal.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 58 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Spurs rival Arsenal for long-term target, Verbal Amrabat offer

7 mins ago

Fans react to Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and her son facial expressions after Messi debut goal

29 mins ago

The Trophy King: Football’s Most Decorated Coach

41 mins ago

Kings Of The Beautiful Game: Football’s Most Decorated Players

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button