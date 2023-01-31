Video: OFFICIAL: Arsenal Forward Marquinhos Joins Norwich On Loan

Arsenal have confirmed that young Brazilian forward Marquinhos has joined Championship club Norwich City until the end of the season.

The Gunners announced the loan move in a statement released on their website on Tuesday.

“Marquinhos has joined Norwich City on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season,” the statement read.

“The 19-year-old Brazil youth international joined us from Sao Paulo in June 2022. The forward (full name Marcus Vinicius Oliveira Alencar), who has been capped by Brazil at under-16 and under-17 levels, has been a regular member of the matchday squad this season and has made six first-team appearances during the campaign. He was also part of the pre-season tour to the US, featuring in the 4-0 win over Chelsea in Orlando.

“Most notably this season, Marquinhos started and scored an impressive goal in our 2-1 away win against FC Zurich in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes him all the best during his time with Norwich in the Championship for the remainder of the season.

“The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

