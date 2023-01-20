Video: OFFICIAL: Arsenal Complete £27m Transfer For Trossard

Arsenal have completed the £27m signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners announced the signing in a statement released on Friday.

The London club are paying an initial £20m up front with a further £7m coming in add-ons.

Trossard, 28, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the option for a further year.

Arsenal moved for the Belgium international after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk on January 15.

Trossard will reunite with his former manager at Genk and Arteta’s assistant Albert Stuivenberg in north London, with Arteta revealing that his number two gave him a good reference, not just now but for a good few years.

The statement from Arsenal read: “Belgium international Leandro Trossard has joined us from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract.

“The 28-year-old winger was a member of the Belgium squad at the recent World Cup 2022 in Qatar and has made 24 appearances for his country.

“Leandro started his career in the youth academy at Genk in 2010, before quickly developing into the first-team squad. During his time with Genk, where he made 120 appearances, Leandro enjoyed successful loan spells with Lommel United, Westerlo and OH Leuven in the early development stages of his career.

“In June 2019, Leandro signed for Brighton and was an integral part of the team during his time with the Seagulls, making 121 appearances.

“Leandro has scored seven goals from his 16 Premier League appearances this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield in October. Later the same month, Leandro scored the 100th goal of his club career at Manchester City in the Premier League.”

