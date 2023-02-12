Video: Odegbami Grabs Honorary Doctorate Degree; Thankful To FUOYE

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former captain of Nigeria’s national football team, Super Eagles, Chief Segun Odegbami was on Saturday, 11 February 2023 conferred with an Honourary Doctorate Degree (Honaris Causas) in Human Kinetics at the 7th Convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in Ekiti State, south-west Nigeria.

The conferment was approved by the University Senate in recognition of Odegbami’s contribution to sports participation and development in Nigeria for close to five decades.

Chief Odegbami, a Director at Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Completesports.com and e-Complete Sports, was decorated during a well-attended ceremony, by the Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Professor Abayomi Fasina, and members of the University Senate.

Odegbami, the founder of Eagle7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM and Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy, SOCA, relished the great accolade Federal University, Oye-Ekiti accorded him with a hearty ‘thank you’ message to his fans, friends, well-wishers, and FUOYE on Sunday, February 12.

“Thank you! It is the morning after.

I am humbled and honoured.

My heart is overflowing with gratitude,” Dr. Segun Odegbami wrote.

“I thank all those that were a part of the construction and celebration of the blessed events of yesterday.

“Most of all, I thank the Creator of the Universe for the physical manifestation of a new chapter in my pilgrimage on earth, scripted even before I was born.

“This new day, I am excited, armed with the twin armour of ‘town and gown’.

“I am thinking of the journey and the adventures that lie ahead that will surely mark the best years of my life! Amen.

“I thank Professor Abayomi Fasina, the Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE, and his entire team.

“I thank all of you that wish me well.”

