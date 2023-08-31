Video: Odds, Prediction and Line Ups

Pakistan and India face off in this years Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in what’s regarded as Cricket’s greatest Rivalry! Pakistan are playing their second match of the tournament after they comprehensively beat Nepal by a massive 238 runs on Wednesday. BET NOW Date and Time: 02 September 2023, local time 15:00

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs India Match Prediction: who will win?

India are the favourites at 1.50 for the win although Pakistan looked in sublime form during their tournament opener against Nepal. The neutral venue of the Pallekele stadium is famous for assisting spinners and this is an area where the Indians hold an advantage with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. We are predicting an India win in this match.

Pakistan vs India Toss Prediction

The Pallekele pitch generally takes turn in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should bat first.

Pakistan vs India Betting Preview

The fiercest rivalry in world cricket resumes when India and Pakistan clash at the neutral venue of Kandy, Sri Lanka. Pakistan looked mighty impressive in their first match with Captain Babar Azam notching up his 19th One Day century and Iftikhar Ahmed also reaching three figures. India welcome back Jasprit Bumrah after a long injury layoff and his job will be to remove Azam early otherwise another big score could be on the cards for the skipper. India will be relying on their spin twins, Jadeja and Kuldeep and their strong batting lineup to get them over the line.

Top Tips

Pakistan to score over 47.5 runs in first 10 overs (1.80) 1xbet

India to score over 77.5 runs in first 15 overs (1.83) 1xbet

Each team to score over 249.5 runs in their innings (1.44) 1xbet

Expected Lineups

Pakistan Line Up

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Line Up

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan vs India Head-to-head record

India and Pakistan have met 13 times previously in the Asia Cup with India holding a slender 7-5 win advantage with one no result. We can expect another tight affair between these powerhouse teams.

FAQ Pakistan vs India

Which bookmaker is best to bet on Pakistan vs India ?

1xBet are the best betting site for Pakistan vs India. They specialise in Cricket Betting and have fantastic local experiences in both Pakistan and India

Who will win Pakistan vs India ?

India will be favourites to win because of their strong batting lineup and excellent spin bowling attack.

Who will score the most runs for India?

Suryakumar Yadav has found form in recent matches and should be the mainstay of the Indian batting lineup.

Who will score the most runs for Pakistan?

It’s hard to look past Captain Babar Azam as he has been scoring runs for fun and he is fresh off a century in his last match against Nepal.

Who will take the most wickets for Kuldeep Yadav?

The pitch is expected to take turn so Kuldeep will be a handful for the Pakistani batsmen especially if India bat first.

Who will take the most wickets for Pakistan?

Shaheen Shah Afridi is always deadly with the new ball, especially if there is swing around.

