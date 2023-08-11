Video: Obasi Wins Value Jet Cup 23 Player Of The Season Award

Beyond Limits academy skipper Onyebuchi Obasi has been named the preseason tournament Value Jet Cup 23 Player Of The Season.

Obasi won the award following his splendid displays throughout the competition. He was presented with the sum of 100,000 after winning the award.

Beyond Limits were defeated 2-0 in the final match on Thursday, August 10 at the Remo Stars Stadium at Ikenne, Ogun State.

Taofeek Malomo scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute with a header off Joshua Akpan’s cross.

Gali Falke made it 2-0 for Shooting Stars in the 23rd minute of the game.

Beyond Limits revealed Obasi won the award on their Twitter handle.

“Presenting to you, your #ValueJetCup23 Player Of The Tournament, the academy captain, Onyebuchi Obasi OnyeBall🔥,”the Tweet reads.

Obasi netted two goals and notched two assists in five games in the competition.

The Value Jet Cup competition first took place in 2022.

