Video: NWS: Alozie’s Wonder Strike Helps Houston Dash Avoid Home Defeat

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie scored a brilliant goal to help Houston Dash secure a 1-1 home draw against Kansas City Current, in the National Women’s soccer League (NWSL) on Saturday night.

It is Alozie’s second goal in 13 appearances for Houston Dash this season.





Kansas City Current took the lead in the 51st minute but Alozie drew Houston Dash level on 67 minutes.

The 26-year-old beat a Kansas City Current player to the ball, raced towards goal and volleyed the ball with the outside of her foot into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Houston Dash are in ninth place on 20 points in the 12-team league table.

Alozie was one of standout performers for the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She featured in all the Super Falcons four games at the tournament where they got to the round of 16.



Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.