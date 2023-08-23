Video: Nunes On Manchester City’s Radar

Premier league club Manchester City are set to make a bid for Portugal midfielder Mattheus Nunes this current summer transfer window.

According to the Athletic, City are keen to add the Wolverhampton Wanderers ace to their ranks before the summer window closes.





The Premier League champions wanted to sign up Lucas Paqueta from West Ham initially but an FA (Football Association) investigation over potential betting breaches has put the move in doubt.

Manchester City’s midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne sustained an injury against Burnley and he could spend four months on the sidelines.

City have also been linked with a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze whom they have as another option to bolster their midfield.

Nunes joined Wolves in the summer of 2022 from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon. He signed a five year deal with the club.

He has made two Premier League appearances this season. Manchester City are currently second place on the Premier League standings with six points after two games this campaign.

They play Sheffield United next on Sunday, August 27 at Bramall Lane.



