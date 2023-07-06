Video: NPL Players Capable Of Overcomi

Former Nigerian defender, Waidi Akanni says he’s optimistic the Nigeria Premier League (NPL) players have what it takes to overcome Sao Tome in the final group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Nigeria have already secured their spot in the AFCON tournament next year following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone in Monrovia, Liberia during the fifth match-day.

The encounter with São Tomé presents an ideal platform for the Super Eagles to showcase the depth of talent within Nigeria’s footballing ranks. It will also provide valuable insights for the coaching staff ahead of the upcoming AFCON tournament, as they strive to assemble a formidable squad capable of achieving success on the continental stage.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Akanni said that the Sao Tome game should provide an opportunity for Peseiro to present a quality NPL players capable of holding their own against them.

“I think this is a game Peseiro and his technical crew should look inward and present a formidable home based Eagles capable of facing Sao Tome for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“There is no need to unleash all our foreign base players since Nigeria have qualified for the tournament. I am very optimistic the NPL players can get the victory if given the necessary motivation.”

