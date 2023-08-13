Video: NPFL: Wisdom Still Our Player – Akwa United Declares

Following rumours making the rounds that Wisdom Fernando has left Akwa United , the club have categorically stated that the winger is still their bona fide player with a one season subsisting contract that will last till the end of the 2023-24 football season.

Fernando who signed a two year contract extension at the beginning of last season was part of the Promise Keepers squad for the Naija Super 8 pre-season tournament in Lagos.

“The story of his departure that is circulating in the media spaces can only be described as false and unfounded as the player who was seen at the Uyo township stadium during Akwa United pre-season friendly games with Enyimba International and Bayelsa United this week, missed the two games following his absence from the team’s training programme early in the week without official permission,” the Promise Keepers said in a statement.

“We wish to warn any Company, State Authority, Licensed Intermediary (Agent) or Football clubs that enter any dealing with the player Wisdom Fernando without the authorization and permission from the Management of Akwa United Football Club, is doing so at his or her own risk.”

