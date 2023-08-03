SPORT

Video: NPFL: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Named New Enyimba Captain

Nigeria Premier League champions Enyimba have named goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke their new captain.

The two-time African champions made the announcement on their official website.

The 27-year-old’s appointment follows the departure of former captain, John Noble, who left the Aba giants following the expiration of his contract.

Noble, who spent three years at Enyimba has teamed up with Tanzania Premier League club, Tabora United.

Olorunleke joined Enyimba in September 2021 after severing ties with their local rivals Abia Warriors.

The shot stopper quickly established himself as the club’s number choice despite strong competition from Noble and Djeri Bassa.

Enyimba also confirmed the appointment of centre-back Somiari Alalibo as vice-captain.

The Peoples’ Elephant will begin their 2023/24 campaign with a CAF Champions League preliminary fixture against Al Ahli Benghazi on August 18.

