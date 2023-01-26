Video: NPFL: Remo Stars Boss Ogunmodede Pleased With Victory Against 3SC

Remo Stars head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede was satisfied with his team’s performance in Wednesday’s Nigeria Premier Football League clash against Shooting Stars.

The Sky Blue Stars won the game 2-0 to move to top position on the Group B table.

Otakho Aghahowa turned the ball into his own net on the tour mark.

Former Ikorodu United forward, Godwin Odibo added the second 10 minutes later.

“A very interesting Southwest Derby with Shooting Stars.

Satisfied with the victory & clean sheet.

Good job to the players,” Ogunmodede wrote on his Twitter handle.

Remo Stars are unbeaten in the NPFL this season after three games.

The Ikenne Club will be away to Bendel Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City in a week four game this weekend.

