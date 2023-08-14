Video: NPFL: Rangers Will Be Ready For New Season – Ilechwukwu

Rangers head coach, Fidelis Ilechwuku is confident his team will be ready to compete for honours in the Nigeria Professional Football League next season.

The Flying Antelopes have been sweating it out in Enugu ahead of the new season.

Ilechwukwu’s side failed to beat NPFL champions Enyimba and Nigeria National League side, FC One Rocket in friendlies last weekend.

Both games ended in a draw.

Read Also:Exclusive: Awoniyi’s Goals Will Be Crucial For Nottingham Forest This Season –Akpoborie

The former Plateau United gaffer reflected on his side’s performance and ambition for the 2023/24 campaign.

“Looking at the game against Enyimba, I give it to them as they have been together for a longer period. At the same time, I commend my players for the way we played in containing them. But for the last-minute mistake, the result would have been there for all to see.

” We are still building and I am optimistic that we shall be ready to hold our own should the season kickoff today. Enyimba possessed more balls in the game but we created more scoring chances but took only one.”

“For the match against F.C One-Rocket, it was also very interesting as we had to feature entirely new personnel and the NNL side pushed us back but with substitutions in the second half, we took charge of the game and went ahead but a little loss of concentration gifted the equalizer. In all, I am satisfied with the output of my players.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.