Video: NPFL: Rangers Players Undergo Successful Medical Test

Players of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers have successfully undergone medical tests ahead of the start of the 2023/2024 football season that is expected to kick off on September 9, 2023 across ten centers.

The exercise which took place at a well-respected medical facility in the coal city under the supervision of the team doctor, Dr. Wen Udorji, who described the tests which was carried out to fulfill one of the requirements for club registration.

Speaking after the exercise, Dr. Udorji said, “What we did this morning was the routing medical checks on the players. We had to go through a whole gamut of investigations ranging from cardiovascular to general body and other systems in the body to ascertain the fitness of the players for the job ahead talking of the 2023/2024 football season.”

Read Also:Europa playoffs: Olatunji Scores As Sparta Prague Thrash Dinamo Zagreb, Advance Into Group Stage

He stated further, “With what I have seen of the technical adviser on his selection of players for the team, I must say he has combined a lot of things to come up with the right mix for the task ahead. He out in a lot of interest and energy into assembling this team. He is doing this with a lot of zeal and willingness to succeed.

“With the kind of management in place now and the resolve of the governor of the state, I think Rangers will go places. I am particularly impressed by the meticulous selection of the players, wing for wing, skill for skill, with special interest in the areas of need. He has done a great job.”

All the players of the team that have put pen to paper to defend the colors of the team in the fast approaching season, went through the medical check-up.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.