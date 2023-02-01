Video: NPFL: Rangers, Kwara United End Barren Run; Insurance Stay Unbeaten

Rangers recorded their first win in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Dakkada in Awka on Wednesday.

Mohammed Hadi scored the winning goal on the half hour mark.

The win no doubt ease pressure on head coach, Abdu Maikaba, who has come under constant criticism following the Flying Antelopes poor display this season.

In Ibadan, Kwara United also ended their barren run following a hard-fought 2-1 win against former champions, Akwa United.

Wasiu Alalade scored the curtain raiser with a ferocious shot from outside the box on 15 minutes.

Cyril Olisema fired home the equaliser off Ubong Friday’s cross in the 69th minute.

With four minutes remaining on the clock, Muritala Dagbo netted the winner from a goal mouth scramble.

At the Pillars Stadium, Kano, Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten start to the season courtesy of a 1-0 win against El-Kanemi Warriors.

Deputy Echeta slotted home the winner a minute before the half hour mark.

Remo Stars returned to winning ways edging out Enyimba 1-0 in Ikenne with firing Samuel Anakwe after just 28 seconds.

FULL RESULTS

Nasarawa United 1-2 Plateau United

Remo stars 1-0 Enyimba FC

Kwara united 2-1 Akwa united

El-kanemi 0-1 Insurance

Gombe United 2-1 Shooting Stars

Abia Warriors 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Bayelsa United 1-1 Doma united

Rivers United 2-0 Wikki Tourists

Rangers 1-0 Dakkada

Lobi stars 1-0 Sunshine stars

