Video: NPFL: Rangers, Kwara United End Barren Run; Insurance Stay Unbeaten
Rangers recorded their first win in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Dakkada in Awka on Wednesday.
Mohammed Hadi scored the winning goal on the half hour mark.
The win no doubt ease pressure on head coach, Abdu Maikaba, who has come under constant criticism following the Flying Antelopes poor display this season.
In Ibadan, Kwara United also ended their barren run following a hard-fought 2-1 win against former champions, Akwa United.
Wasiu Alalade scored the curtain raiser with a ferocious shot from outside the box on 15 minutes.
Cyril Olisema fired home the equaliser off Ubong Friday’s cross in the 69th minute.
With four minutes remaining on the clock, Muritala Dagbo netted the winner from a goal mouth scramble.
At the Pillars Stadium, Kano, Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten start to the season courtesy of a 1-0 win against El-Kanemi Warriors.
Deputy Echeta slotted home the winner a minute before the half hour mark.
Remo Stars returned to winning ways edging out Enyimba 1-0 in Ikenne with firing Samuel Anakwe after just 28 seconds.
FULL RESULTS
Nasarawa United 1-2 Plateau United
Remo stars 1-0 Enyimba FC
Kwara united 2-1 Akwa united
El-kanemi 0-1 Insurance
Gombe United 2-1 Shooting Stars
Abia Warriors 1-0 Niger Tornadoes
Bayelsa United 1-1 Doma united
Rivers United 2-0 Wikki Tourists
Rangers 1-0 Dakkada
Lobi stars 1-0 Sunshine stars
