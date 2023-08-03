Video: NPFL: Ogenyi Joins Rivers United Coaching Crew

Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Rivers United have appointed Evans Ogenyi as their new chief coach.

He replaced Fatai Osho who stepped down from the position at the end of last season.

Ogenyi has coached Warri Wolves and most recently Kano Pillars he took to the NPFL from the Nigeria National League (NNL).

In a post on Rivers United Twitter handle Ogenyi said he’s looking forward to coaching the Pride of Rivers.

Read Also:2023 Women’s AfroBasket: D’Tigress Outclass Hosts Rwanda To Reach 4th Straight Final

“After speaking with Coach Stanley Eguma, it was a really easy decision to join the coaching set-up here,” Ogenyi told the club’s media.

“It’s an exciting time to become part of this great team and I’m looking forward to working with everyone more closely on and off the pitch.”

Rivers United also announced new signings Deputy Echeta, John Uche, Ebedebiri Endurance and Yao Kouassi Bernard.

The Pride of Rivers finished first in the Group B of the NPL regular season with 34 points from 18 games.

However they were third in the playoffs with nine points after five matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.