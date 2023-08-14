Video: NPFL: Nwagua Named New Rivers United Captain

SPORT

NPFL: Nwagua Named New Rivers United Captain

Rivers United have confirmed the signing of Nyima Nwagua as their new captain.

The forward takes over from centre-back Austine Festus.

The Port Harcourt club made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Monday morning.

“We are delighted to announce that Nyima Nwagua has been named our new team captain. We wish @Nyimason28 every success as our captain,”the club tweeted.

The striker joined the former Nigeria Professional Football League champions from Kano Pillars in 2021.

Festus, who has now quit active football has also been named the new team coordinator.

“We are also delighted to announce that Festus Austin has been appointed our new Team Coordinator,”reads a statement from the Port Harcourt club.

“Austin, a dedicated solid centre-back during his active days assumes the new role ahead of the new season having served dutifully as our captain
We wish Festus Austin every success.”

