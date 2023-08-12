Video: NPFL: Kwara United To Play Two Friendlies In Benin Republic

In continuation of their preparations for the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Kwara United Football Club has been scheduled to engage two Benin Republic Premier League clubs in friendly matches, in Nikki, Benin Republic.

Kwara United, under the tutelage of Coach Kabir Sulaiman Dogo lost out in the semi-finals of the just concluded 2nd ValueJet Pre-Season tournament in Ikenne, Ogun State, and are expected to jet out to the neighbouring country, Benin Republic from August 17th, 2023.

The two friendly matches, arranged by Adfolis Sports Limited will see Kwara United playing both Cavaliers FC and Buffles FC, at the famous Nikki International Stadium, Nikki, Benin Republic.

In a letter dated August 9th, and signed by Mrs Joke Aderemi, the Secretary of Adfolis Sports Limited, the outfit confirmed that all arrangements and logistics have been put in place to ensure hitch-free friendly engagements.

Kwara United will square up against Cavalier FC on August 19th, 2023, and also engage Buffles on the second day, August 20th, at the same venue.

Both Cavalier FC and Buffles are Benin Republic Premier League teams, also called Championnat National du Bénin in French, and which is the highest football division in Benin. The league was held in 1969 for the first time.

Cavaliers FC is a Nikki based club in Benin Republic, while Buffles FC is based in Parakou.

Also known as Les Buffles Football Club du Borgou or Les Buffles du Borgou, the club was founded in 1976, and their ground is Stade Municipal de Parakou, Benin Republic, with 8,000 capacity.

