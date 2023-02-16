Video: NPFL Goes On Three-Week Break For General Election; May Return To Tv

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, will proceed on a three-week break at the halfway mark of the abridged league format season after this weekend’s match day nine matches, Completesports.com reports

The break will enable the clubs to refresh and enable players and officials to participate in the General Election 2023 scheduled for Saturday, February 25 and March 11 2023.

“Yes, I can confirm that the NPFL will go on break for three weeks after the match day nine games. We’ll resume after the Nigerian elections for the final stage of the abridged league, ” Davidson Owumi, Head of operations of the Interim Management Committee IMC, told Completesports.com on Thursday.

“We are putting every effort to ensure that the league drives itself. It’s been hectic, but I think we have done well and if we get more sponsors and partners, the clubs and other stakeholders will benefit from it and the league will progress to the level we envisage.

Read Also: UCL Round 16: ‘Eating Fufu Helped Me Score Wonder Goal Against Chelsea’ —Adeyemi

“The IMC is discussing with DStv to return NPFL on cable TV, Supersport channels. I can confirm to you that we are making progress and very soon Nigerians and the world will be able to view more matches and attract more interest in the league, ” Owumi, a one-time Nigerian league top goal scorer stated.

On clubs getting a balance of N250 million from the IMC, Owumi said: “I cannot say with all certainty how much and when money will be paid to the clubs. It depends greatly on the extent of investment brought in by sponsors. It could even be double that, but it depends on what comes in.”

Owumi urged critics to be objective in accessing and analysing the NPFL and the IMC, stressing that objective criticism will spur the clubs, players, match officials and league managers to perform better.

He advised that critics should not personalise issues, noting that even the best leagues in the world are not perfect.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.