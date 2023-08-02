SPORT

Video: NPFL: Enyimba Release 11 Players Ahead New Season

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

Nigerian Premier League champions Enyimba has released 11 players ahead of the 2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The Peoples’ Elephant made the announcement on their official website on Wednesday.

MSport

Eight players left the club following the expiration of their contract, while three others were released on mutual consent.

The players who left following the expiration of their contracts are; Emeka Obioma, Phillip Ozor, Chigozie Obasi, Adekunle Adeleke, Fatai Abdullahi, Samuel Kalu and Sadiq Abubakar.

Moses Omodemuke, Ademola Adebambo and Othuke Egbo were released by mutual consent.

Enyimba won a record a record ninth NPFL title at the Championship Playoffs in June.

The Abia giants are preparing for their CAF Champions League first round contest against Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Reactions Trail Obi’s Message To Air Peace After Seeing How They Immortalize Some Ex Sportsmen

6 mins ago

Brighton’s stand on Caicedo deal, a trick Chelsea cannot escape.

19 mins ago

Nigeria’s Top 3 Highest Goal Scorers In History

30 mins ago

Why Lionel Messi May Win The MLS Golden Boot

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button