Video: NPFL: Enyimba Release 11 Players Ahead New Season

Nigerian Premier League champions Enyimba has released 11 players ahead of the 2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The Peoples’ Elephant made the announcement on their official website on Wednesday.

Eight players left the club following the expiration of their contract, while three others were released on mutual consent.

The players who left following the expiration of their contracts are; Emeka Obioma, Phillip Ozor, Chigozie Obasi, Adekunle Adeleke, Fatai Abdullahi, Samuel Kalu and Sadiq Abubakar.

Moses Omodemuke, Ademola Adebambo and Othuke Egbo were released by mutual consent.

Enyimba won a record a record ninth NPFL title at the Championship Playoffs in June.

The Abia giants are preparing for their CAF Champions League first round contest against Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya.

