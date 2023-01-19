Video: NPFL: Enyimba Boss Finidi Rues Home Draw Against Akwa United

Enyimba head coach Finidi George was left frustrated after his side failed to beat Akwa United in their Nigeria Premier Football League matchday two encounter in Aba on Wednesday.

The hosts failed to build on their impressive 2-1 away win at Nasarawa United on matchday one as they were held to a 0-0 draw by the Promise Keepers.

Chibuike Nwaiwu and Chijoke Mbaoma wasted good chances for the Peoples Elephant.

“We allowed them to outplay us in the first half but change things after the break. That should have been our approach from the beginning,”Finidi told the club’s media.

Read Also: ‘It Was The Best Free-Kick Of The Season’ —Ex-Liverpool Star Hails Olise’s Wonder Strike Vs Man United

“We are not happy with the one point we got from the game but that’s a lesson for us

“We didn’t concede. The two centre-backs did well. That’s the only positive we can take from the game.

“We have to improve our mentality. This is Enyimba. Clubs will come here with the sole aim of beating us. They will be motivated when they play against us.

“Our mindset must change when we are playing home games. That’s what we have to do henceforth.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.