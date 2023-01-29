Video: NPFL: Dominant Enyimba Thrash Kwara United, Akwa United Pip Plateau

Enyimba returned to winning ways following a comprehensive 3-0 win against Kwara United in Aba on Sunday.

Emeka Obioma put Enyimba ahead on 11 minutes as he tapped in to beat goalkeeper Abdullateef Ishola from Sadiq Abubakar pass.

Adebambo Ademola added the second seven minutes later.

Obioma got his brace in the 68th minute.

Kwara United are yet to record a win in the NPFL this season.

At the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, James Ajako netted the winner in Akwa United’s 1-0 win against Plateau United.

Akwa United are now unbeaten in their last three league games.

Plateau United have recorded just one win from four games this season.

