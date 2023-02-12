Video: NPFL: Dogo Takes Charge At Kwara United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwara United have announced former Wikki Tourists of Bauchi handler, Kabir Sulaiman Dogo as the club’s new technical adviser, replacing Abdulazeez Mohammed who resigned from the position on Saturday night.

The appointment, according to the club, is with immediate effect.

A message to the Media Team by the Club’s Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye said that its very necessary to name another coach, as leaving the vacuum will not argur well for the club, describing the moment as crucial.

Under Abdulazeez, Kwara United won just a match so far, against Akwa United FC, drew two, against Gombe United and Shooting Stars Sports Club, and lost the four otbers, in the Matcday Seven old Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

According to Abdulazeez, “I have to step aside in view of the consistent run of poor results. The potentials are there for us to do well, but its unfortunate that things are going the wrong way.

“I am stepping aside. I wish the club the best of luck in the ongoing season.

Kumbi Titiloye said that since the club has accepted his resignation, there would be no need to allow for a vacuum, hence the engagement of Coach Dogo, who also just resigned as the handler of Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi.

“We have accepted his resignation, as he has accepted full responsibility for the club’s poor run. We cannot continue like this, despite the commitment of the government, the management and stakeholders.

Coach Abdulazeez Mohammed was engaged on an interim bases with 12 matches to end the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, following the relocation of Coach Usman Abdullahi Biffo to the USA, after the expiration of his three year contract.

Kwara United unveiled him as the new Technical Adviser after the 2021/2022 season. Mohammed berthed on the Nigerian coaching scene in 2020 with Katsina United, securing their status in the NPFL before leaving the team.

He was in charge of the CAF Confederation Cup competition involving Kwara United FC, and immediately after the club’s elimination, began preparations for the ongoing NPFL season.

